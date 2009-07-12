Mon., 12-07-09

Happy Holidays!





ART PAGE



Go GREEN this Christmas! Share FREE signature ecards from my online gallery of newly revised Lake Area photography. Scenes include Millennium Christ, Cajun Winter Sunrise (Mallard Cove), Contraband Bridge Sunset (I-10 Lake Charles), Pelican Sunset and Shrimp Fleet Sunset I and II (Intracoastal Canal in Cameron), and the Seashells (Steamboat Bill's) and Fireworks series (Contraband Days 2008).







Wear your SWLA art on your sleeve! Light your Sweetie's fire with Contraband 2008 Fireworks on their morning coffee cup. Got a golf addict? Improve their handicap with a duffel bag or SIGG water bottle sporting "Cajun Winter Sunrise," taken at Mallard Cove Golf Course. Shop for these gifts and more at my CafePress shop, featured in this issue of PALETTE art blog.







EVENTS



Downtown Lake Charles is THE place to be this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2009. Gas up your vehicle, and prepare to be gone from day into evening.



November - January:



Jambalaya: Cultural Legacies of Louisiana @ ALA;



Tu-Fri Noon-5p; Sat 10a-2p; Free, parking in rear.



Featuring the art of:



Nancy Czejkowski



Anne Dentler



Lois Derise



Marcia Dutton



Belinda Y. Hughes



Cathy King



Dorothy Oakman



Valerie Smith



ALA 337-436-1008







Fri., 12-11-09: Make a Merry Masterpiece w/Patsi Prince @ ALA;



9a-Noon & 1-4p; $25



ALA 337-436-1008







Sat., 12-12-09: Create a Card @ Old City Hall;



10a-2p; Free w/Complimentary refreshments



Cards will be distributed at area nursing homes.



SWLA Arts & Humanities Council 337-439-2787









Sat., 12-12-09: Champagne & Tea @ Historic Charleston Hotel;



2-6p; Free w/Complimentary refreshments



Meet your neighbors, help decorate the Historic Charleston Hotel for the holidays, buy some art.



SWLA Arts & Humanities Council 337-439-2787







Peace,



Belinda





