Happy Holidays!
ART PAGE
Go GREEN this Christmas! Share FREE signature ecards from my online gallery of newly revised Lake Area photography. Scenes include Millennium Christ, Cajun Winter Sunrise (Mallard Cove), Contraband Bridge Sunset (I-10 Lake Charles), Pelican Sunset and Shrimp Fleet Sunset I and II (Intracoastal Canal in Cameron), and the Seashells (Steamboat Bill's) and Fireworks series (Contraband Days 2008).
Wear your SWLA art on your sleeve! Light your Sweetie's fire with Contraband 2008 Fireworks on their morning coffee cup. Got a golf addict? Improve their handicap with a duffel bag or SIGG water bottle sporting "Cajun Winter Sunrise," taken at Mallard Cove Golf Course. Shop for these gifts and more at my CafePress shop, featured in this issue of PALETTE art blog.
EVENTS
Downtown Lake Charles is THE place to be this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2009. Gas up your vehicle, and prepare to be gone from day into evening.
November - January:
Jambalaya: Cultural Legacies of Louisiana @ ALA;
Tu-Fri Noon-5p; Sat 10a-2p; Free, parking in rear.
Featuring the art of:
Nancy Czejkowski
Anne Dentler
Lois Derise
Marcia Dutton
Belinda Y. Hughes
Cathy King
Dorothy Oakman
Valerie Smith
ALA 337-436-1008
Fri., 12-11-09: Make a Merry Masterpiece w/Patsi Prince @ ALA;
9a-Noon & 1-4p; $25
ALA 337-436-1008
Sat., 12-12-09: Create a Card @ Old City Hall;
10a-2p; Free w/Complimentary refreshments
Cards will be distributed at area nursing homes.
SWLA Arts & Humanities Council 337-439-2787
Sat., 12-12-09: Champagne & Tea @ Historic Charleston Hotel;
2-6p; Free w/Complimentary refreshments
Meet your neighbors, help decorate the Historic Charleston Hotel for the holidays, buy some art.
SWLA Arts & Humanities Council 337-439-2787
